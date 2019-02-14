× Tina Hancock named new CSFO for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted to make Tina Hancock the district’s new chief school financial officer.

Hancock was the CSFO for Hoover City Schools and has had experience in Jackson County.

In a mtg that lasted just over 20 min, @HSVk12 leaders elect Tina Hancock to be their next chief financial officer. @whnt pic.twitter.com/rveKvNm44G — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) February 14, 2019

She was one of five finalists for the job that was left open when previous CSFO Bob Hagood resigned.

Hagood left the job after an accounting error last year under his leadership entailed erroneous posting of $5.5 million in revenue that made it seem like the board had more money to work with than they actually did.