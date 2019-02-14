Tina Hancock named new CSFO for Huntsville City Schools

Posted 6:04 pm, February 14, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted to make Tina Hancock the district’s new chief school financial officer.

Hancock was the CSFO for Hoover City Schools and has had experience in Jackson County.

She was one of five finalists for the job that was left open when previous CSFO Bob Hagood resigned.

Hagood left the job after an accounting error last year under his leadership entailed erroneous posting of $5.5 million in revenue that made it seem like the board had more money to work with than they actually did.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.