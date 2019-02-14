× Sheriff: Woman jailed on $1 million bond after deputy sees drug residue on her shirt

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A dirty shirt led Marshall County deputies to a quarter pound of meth during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy who stopped Destiny Nicole McClendon, 32, in the Grant area on Wednesday noticed a powdery substance on her shirt. The deputy called a narcotics agent and determined the substance was heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies took McClendon into custody and said they found she had the meth on her person. The drugs are worth an estimated $100,000 on the street, they said.

McClendon was charged with meth trafficking and jailed on a $1 million bond.

Authorities said they expect to charge her with more crimes.