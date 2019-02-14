× Sheffield porch pirate caught on camera

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Porch pirates are becoming a problem across north Alabama. Luckily, more and more homeowners are installing home surveillance cameras to help catch them. You have to be pretty brazen to walk up to a home in the middle of the afternoon and steal anything. That is exactly what police say happened in Sheffield one week ago. At 3:12 in the afternoon on February 7th, investigators say a man walked up to a home just off Hatch Boulevard and took a pretty large package. Police believe they were out trolling neighborhoods. When the offender tried to put the box in the car it barely fit. After some adjustment, the doors were finally able to close and they took off in a silver sedan. Sheffield police would like to figure out who this bandit or the driver of the car is.

If you have any information which can help investigators contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Operators are ready to answer your phone calls or detailed text messages.

To pass along your tip to an operator, dial (256)386-8685. If texting is more convenient, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. If the tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward.