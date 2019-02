HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – McDonald’s brought back a classic milkshake.

Shamrock Shakes are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. The limited edition milkshake is creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with delicious whipped topping, according to the company’s website.

The Shamrock Shake is available once a year to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day season.

The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019