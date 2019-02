× Police chase ends in wreck at north Huntsville intersection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A police chase ended in a wreck that shut down a Huntsville intersection Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike. Several vehicles were damaged.

Authorities said the chase started with Alabama State Troopers. They didn’t immediately disclose why the chase began.

There was no immediate information about possible injuries associated with the wreck.