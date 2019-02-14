Man arrested in shooting death near Birmingham party

Posted 9:09 am, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, February 14, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting death near a party in Alabama earlier this month.

Al.com reported that 48-year-old Anthony Marcell Mosley was arrested by Birmingham police Tuesday and charged with murder in the Feb. 2 shooting death of 36-year-old Christopher Lawson.

Lawson was found lying in a ditch next to his motorcycle. Sgt. Johnny Williams said investigators think Lawson had attended a party nearby.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. Witnesses said they heard between five and 10 shots.

It was not known if Mosley has an attorney yet who could comment on the charge.

