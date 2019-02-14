Mae Jemison band raising funds to perform in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Congratulations are in order for the Mae Jemison High School band in Huntsville. The band was recently invited to perform at the Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago!

To help pay for the cost of the trip, the band is hosting a benefit concert for the community Feb. 23 at AM Booth’s Lumberyard. The concert will start at 8 p.m. and will feature Steven “Coolbone” Johnson and Coolbone Brass Band, Quantaphonics, and Element XI. Tickets are $10. More information can be found on the band’s Facebook page.

Senior band members recently made news after they were all offered college scholarships. In total, the students received more than $630,000 in scholarship offers with certain students receiving offers from multiple schools.