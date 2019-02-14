Lawmakers prepared to discuss lottery legislation in upcoming session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Lawmakers say it's likely they will debate bringing a lottery to the state of Alabama during the upcoming legislative session.

North Alabama residents frequently drive across the Tennessee line to purchase Mega Million and Power Ball tickets. Senator Tom Butler (R-Madison) says many people across the state support bringing a paper lottery to the state. That's why he says when a lawmaker drafts legislation, the language of the bill will be important.

"The Porch Creek Indians want an expansion of tabletop gaming. A lottery is Class 3 gaming. If we get a lottery, they could go to wide open gambling, casino gambling, and the public has said they don't want that. So, the devil will be in the details," he said.

If a lottery bill gets the green light from the legislature, it will have to make it through a statewide vote before it is passed into law.