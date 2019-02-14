INTUITIVE Planetarium will help explore the universe, and more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We know what the planets in our solar system look like, and thanks to NASA we even know what they sound like.

But when you’re talking sounds, the scientifically curious, the young minds looking for education, and those who want to be entertained are excited about another sound as well, the sound of construction. It’s what you’ll hear at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for the next few weeks.

The new INTUITIVE Planetarium is under construction, aiming toward completion by the end of February.

Hal Brewer the co-founder and Chairman of the Board for INTUITIVE Research and Technology Corporation paid a visit to the planetarium and got a tour from the Space & Rocket Center’s CEO and Executive Director, Deborah Barnhart. “It’s gonna feel like, remember when you saw your first 4K television? It’s gonna feel like that, clarity, sharpness and brightness, and when you’re looking at stars, you really want brightness,” said Barnhart.

Like all planetariums, the stars at the Space & Rocket Center will be, the stars. It will certainly be awe-inspiring to look at the images, it won’t just be for fun. “The night sky has covered us since the beginning of mankind, and yet we know so little. So this is an opportunity for us to help people become educated about the night sky, and pass that knowledge down to the next generation,” said Barnhart.

It will be a special experience too. The INTUITIVE Planetarium will feature 248-comfortable seats, a seamless screen for the best viewing possible, and cutting edge 8K projectors for the highest definition images possible. “It’s going to be a venue where you can do education, you can do arts, you can do music. You can do things just beside the planetarium itself,” said Hal Brewer.

Of course, you can’t do any of the things Hal Brewer is talking about without a partner like INTUITIVE. “This is a substantive investment in the community. It’s not about what it costs, it’s about what it’s going to provide us in the future,” said Barnhart.

It’ll provide things like a tour of our solar system, or an up-close look at the night sky. But as has been said, there will be more. Everything from movies, to documentaries to live entertainment. “We’re really excited at INTUITIVE to be able to bring the community this world-class asset, something that’s going to be available to the community to use from school children all the way up to adults,” said Hal Brewer.

The official opening for the new INTUITIVE Planetarium at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is set for Thursday, February 28th. The facility will be open at 10:00 that morning with the first showing of “Explore”, which shows the journey of mankind from ancient history to space exploration. The ribbon cutting is set for 2:00 that afternoon.

