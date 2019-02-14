Huntsville group hosts vigil to honor Parkland shooting victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Moms Demand Action Huntsville is hosting a vigil in remembrance of the Parkland shooting that happened one year ago.

The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. Organizers are saying the vigil is ‘interfaith’ and will be at the newly installed Memorial Sculpture at Lowe Mill located on 2211 Seminole Drive.

Everyone is welcome to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The event is free to attend.

If you plan to attend, RVSP here.

