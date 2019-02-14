Fentanyl, other drugs seized in Limestone County bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Three men are facing charges after authorities said they found them with several types of drugs, including fentanyl.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators also seized a pistol and cash in addition to the drugs and 2.2 grams of fentanyl.

Dammon Hardin, 30, was charged with fentanyl trafficking, two counts of drug possession, pistol possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Larry Lee Jones, 62, was charged with cocaine possession.

Darrius Spencer Hardin, 32, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession.