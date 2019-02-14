× Couple celebrates 66th wedding anniversary and shares tips for happy marriage

DECATUR, Ala. – Everyone’s looking for the secret to a happy and perfect marriage, and a couple in Decatur says they aren’t perfect, but they’re still very happy together, even after 66 years.

On Valentine’s Day Doug and Marilyn Baer celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve been together for a while now, and it’s been good,” said Marilyn.

Doug explained that they met through mutual friends who set them up on a blind date.

“We went to [Doug’s] band’s concert, and that was our first date,” said Marilyn.

Doug says if he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I wouldn’t take our life differently. Even though I think back and have regrets, I would not change anything. Because if I did, then we wouldn’t have our children,” said Doug.

Doug and Marilyn give credit to their long and happy marriage to quite a few things.

“Being there for each other, and doing things together, supporting each other,” said Marilyn.

But they both agree that the main reason they’re happy is because of their faith in God and their unconditional love for each other, their three children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

“I pray, and I know he does too, that has to be it,” said Marilyn.

Doug gave some tips besides having faith in God to others who are in a relationship or starting a new marriage.

“Before they get married they should really get to know each other. Concerning their thoughts about all sorts of things, like how many children they want and what their financial ideas are,” said Doug.

Now that they’ve gotten through so many highs and lows, they’re focus is on family.

“Family is so precious to us,” said Marilyn.

Doug said he’s excited for this new milestone with Marilyn and he just wants to hold her hand forever.

“We want to hold hands from here on out, and we’re committed to each other until the very end,” said Doug.