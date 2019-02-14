Broken equipment and dirty drink nozzles in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County

Arby’s

600 W 13th St, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 82

Violations

The inspector found a damaged fryer basket in use

The drink nozzles and ice shoots need cleaning

Whipped cream was held at 75F

_________________________________________

Morgan County

Camino Real

2504 US-31, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 85

Violations

The inspector found that the hand stations didn’t have towels or soap

Rice and beans held at 119F

___________________________________________

Clean Plate Winner

If you’re a chicken lover then you know all about this chain. Zaxby’s in Hartselle on US-31 has been open a little under two years — but it’s certainly a crowd favorite.

Employees say they love their community and what they do. You can find yummy chicken tenders, wings and hearty ‘zalads’ on the menu.

One of their employees — Matthew Keith — was deemed Employee of the Month from a pool of employees from 12 other area locations. Keith keeps things moving smoothly and swiftly in the kitchen.

Score: 98