Authorities identify 3 men shot in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia police identified the three men in a fatal shooting on Wednesday near East 10th Street and South East Street.

Officials initially responded to a 911 call about a wrecked vehicle. When they arrived, they found Gavin Cole shot inside the car. He was transported to Tupelo Hospital where he later died.

Authorities identified a man found dead in the woods near the shooting scene as Alontae Nalls. Authorities determined the vehicle belonged to Nalls.

Police say Reginald Thompson was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he is waiting for surgery. Authorities say all three of the men were in their late teens or early 20s.

Investigators still trying to determine the motive.