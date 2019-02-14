Alabama mayor removed from office by council

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A Birmingham-area mayor has been removed from office for failing to attend city meetings.

Al.com reports that members of the Fairfield City Council voted to remove Ed May II as mayor.

City Council President Eddie Penny says the vote follows a law that says a mayor can be removed if absent from council meetings for 90 days. Penny says May has missed at least 135 days.

May posted a video on Facebook claiming opponents have been conspiring to remove him from office. He says the decision will wind up in court.

May was elected mayor in 2016.

The council voted last year to hire a manager to run the financially plagued city of about 10,600 people. May vetoed the decision, but council members didn’t recognize his decision.