UAH women’s basketball realizes team’s potential, looking to clinch GSC Championship berth

The UAH women's basketball team is in the middle of the pack, hoping to clinch a GSC Championship berth sooner rather than later; at one point in the season, the Chargers lost six games in a row, but lately its been a different looking team out there on the floor.

"We've started to realize our own potential. At the beginning of the season we kind of, we knew it was there we knew we had the talent, we knew we had the ability but it would be some games you know we get up 10-15 points and let a team battle back, that's just not our game. We have the ability to put those games away and keep them away," said Aryn Sanders, junior guard.

The Chargers face off against Lee at home on Thursday, February 14 at 5:30 p.m.