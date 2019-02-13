UAH men’s basketball shows team’s mental toughness, looking to repeat win over Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UAH men's basketball team was on fire before losing by four on the road to West Alabama, but two days later, they bounced back beating Montevallo showing the mental toughness that the Chargers have displayed all year long to put losses in the past.

"We lost to West Alabama earlier kind of won four in a row, climbed that mountain got to them again just to fall back down and we really struggled in the first half against Montevallo it was a struggle for sure. Coach kind of gave us a little pep talk during halftime and we came out we were able to get it done," said Sam Orf, sophomore guard.

The Chargers take on Lee Thursday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. over at Spragins Hall.