Tuscumbia school placed on temporary lockdown after multiple people were shot nearby, one dead

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities placed area schools on lockdown after a shooting nearby. Tuscumbia police say several men were shot and one died in a shooting incident that happened near East 10th Street and South East Street.

Emergency crews airlifted one man from the scene and transported a second man to Helen Keller Hospital. Authorities confirm a third man was found dead in the woods near the shooting scene.

“It’s very early in the investigation to try and get the circumstances and witnesses together,” said Chief Tony Logan. “Really not sure what all led to what happened this afternoon, other than the fact we do know that we are comfortable in feeling we are not looking for another shooter.”

Authorities say all three of the men who were shot were in their late teens, or early 20s.

The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution but that has since been lifted.