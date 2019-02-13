× Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Target is pulling unicorn toddler boots off their shelves.

The recall involves “Cat and Jack Chiara” boots in sizes 1, and 5 to 13. The boots have a unicorn’s horn which can potentially detach posing a choking hazard to kids.

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to specific boot size. The model numbers are on the inside tag of the boot.

The unicorn boots sold at Target stores nationwide, and on Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 are about $27. Consumers can return the boots to any Target store for a full refund

No injuries have been reported.