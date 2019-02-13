Superintendent extends long weekend due to illness in Scottsboro City Schools
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools students are being given an extra day off on the upcoming long weekend in order for staff to disinfect the schools.
Superintendent Jay Reyes posted a message to the Wildcat Family on social media stating “over the past couple of weeks, flu, strep, and stomach virus have been something we have dealt with in all schools.”
Reyes said that numerous students were absent or checked out of school on Wednesday. They also have a lot of sick teachers and are having a difficult time finding substitutes.
Reyes says that Thursday will be a regular school day for students and faculty but there will be changes made to Friday’s schedule in order to clean the schools and give everyone a chance to get well.
Classes will be canceled Friday and the students are already scheduled to be out of school on Monday for Presidents Day.
“It is imperative with these four days that teachers and students work on getting better for those who are sick, make plans to get in with a doctor if you think you are sick, or stay away from those who are sick. I realize that this will not solve all of our issues with sickness but I feel that I must give our students and teachers a chance to get well.”
Reyes says the staff will be taking measures to clean everything in hopes of putting a dent in the problem.