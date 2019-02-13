× Superintendent extends long weekend due to illness in Scottsboro City Schools

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro City Schools students are being given an extra day off on the upcoming long weekend in order for staff to disinfect the schools.

Superintendent Jay Reyes posted a message to the Wildcat Family on social media stating “over the past couple of weeks, flu, strep, and stomach virus have been something we have dealt with in all schools.”

Reyes said that numerous students were absent or checked out of school on Wednesday. They also have a lot of sick teachers and are having a difficult time finding substitutes.

Reyes says that Thursday will be a regular school day for students and faculty but there will be changes made to Friday’s schedule in order to clean the schools and give everyone a chance to get well.

Classes will be canceled Friday and the students are already scheduled to be out of school on Monday for Presidents Day.