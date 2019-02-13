Pleasant Weather Continues For Valentine’s Day, Then Rain Returns!

Most of your Valentine’s Day is looking quite pleasant! After a light freeze in the morning, a breezy south wind will help temperatures jump back into the lower 60s for afternoon highs. Expect a ‘mainly’ dry day: clouds will increase throughout the day and the chance of a few isolated showers will climb as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

Another Soaking Rain: If you’re starting to feel like we’re always talking about rain lately, that’s because we are! Huntsville has yet to get a stretch of more than 3 days with no rain in 2019. That trend doesn’t stop in the coming week either.

Many of us will get through Thursday dry, with just a few light showers developing with a weak cold front. That front stalls out over us though, setting us up for more widespread rain to end the week.

A wave of showers moves in late in the day Friday and lasts into Saturday morning. Most of this will be a moderate steady rain, but a few areas of heavier rain accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder are possible too.

A Rainy Pattern That Just Won’t Quit: From Thursday through Saturday .50″-.75″ of rain will fall, but we won’t stop there! A stalled frontal boundary over Central Alabama will try to hold its place through the weekend and into next week, keeping regular rain chances in the forecast. That could bring rainfall totals closer to 2-3 inches in the next 7 days.

It breaks down like this: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers around each day. Then another wave of more widespread rain comes in on Tuesday. This has the potential to be a heavier soaking rain, and to produce some thunderstorms too.

This is still about a week out though, so be prepared for some adjustments in the forecast early next week!