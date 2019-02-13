× Owens Cross Roads fifth-graders surprised with free trip to Space Camp

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Fifth-grade students at Owens Cross Roads Elementary School got a sweet surprise on Wednesday, they are going to Space Camp.

The Owens Cross Roads Principal, Mitchell Hampton, is also a former student at the school. He says very few children in their area actually get the opportunity to go to Space Camp.

“Space Camp is something that we know about, but as far as the location. It might as well be 500 miles away from us,” says Hampton.

The free trip is made possible by the Huntsville Elks Lodge and its late leader, Elmer Hargis. The $24,102 check equals to almost $500 per student.

Fifth-grader Macy Martin says she has been dreaming of going to Space Camp.

“It’s just very exciting to find out that you’re going to Space Camp for free. No cost. Nothing. Knowing that I get to take home a free blue astronaut outfit,” says Martin.

Macy’s friend Rachel Mann is no stranger to Space Camp.

“This will be my third time in a row and I’m writing an essay to try to win it again like I did the first time,” says Mann.

The principal hopes this opportunity will encourage the students to dream big when it comes to career possibilities.

“We have very bright students, and they should be able to excel in any field that they chose. I hope this opens their eyes to show that they are capable of being rocket scientists, they are capable of being high-level aerospace engineers,” says Hampton.

Rachel Martin is already dreaming big

“I want to become an astronaut who is a geologist,” says Mann

The children will spend their time at Space Camp in April.