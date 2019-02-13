× One person hurt in Tuesday night Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a bystander was grazed by a bullet in a Wednesday night shooting on Beech Avenue in Huntsville.

Police said the shooting started after a 32-year-old man told police a truck and car drove by their home shooting at the house around 10 p.m. Tuesday. No one was hit at the home, but a neighbor down the street was grazed by a bullet that went through his back window. The man wasn’t seriously injured.

Police said the shooting started after an argument on Facebook.

No one has been arrested, police said, but they are still investigating.