Officials investigate single-vehicle crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at the 365-mile marker.

There is an overturned 18-wheeler in the median as you enter Alabama from Tennessee. The right lane is moving on the southbound side. When crews arrive to clean up the crash, the southbound lanes will likely be blocked.

Use caution if you drive this way and expect delays.

The driver has been transported to a local hospital.