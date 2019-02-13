× NASA Inviting 50 Social Media Users to Watch Rocket Launch

If you love space and social media, NASA is reaching out to you. For those who want to see a rocket launch but haven’t yet had the chance, the space agency is cordially inviting 50 people with social media savvy to check it out.

NASA is inviting a maximum of fifty active social media users to attend the launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-11 mission. The mission will carry cargo to the international space station and the astronauts aboard.

The launch of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule is scheduled for no later than 4:46 pm EST on April 17 — though the event includes experiences the day before.

The rocket and payload will take off from Wallops flight facility in Virginia. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 18.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to get an up-close view of the launch from the Wallops Island media viewing site. They will also meet with rocket experts from both NASA and Northrop Grumman.

The invitation includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Wallops Flight Facility and the opportunity to meet members of NASA’s social media teams.

If you can’t make it, the launch will be streamed live. But it will certainly be a cool experience for frequent social media users who want to witness a stellar event.

You can find more details on how to register here.