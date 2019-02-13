Johnson Elementary’s Ashley King wins $319 for her class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County, Ala. - Right down the road in Athens, there is a very special teacher dedicated to her student's success.

That's Ashley King. She teaches science and math at Johnson Elementary in Limestone County.

Principal Robbie Lauderdale says Mrs. King's class has a little of everything.

"Her classroom has flexible seating. It’s not a traditional classroom where students are seated at desks. They are always collaborating working on project-based learning group activities. She embraces the math and science she absolutely loves the 5th-grade students." said Lauderdale.

Mrs. King couldn't help but brag on her on her students.

"They are amazing, they do everything I ask them to do. They always do it without arguing and they are all so so smart!" said King.

Mrs. King says she is always there to help her students with any question they have.

For her students, "I don’t like to hear 'I can’t' or 'no'. That’s a bad word in my room. I like them to try their best no matter what. I will help them as much as I can."

She loves the 5th grade.

"This is my zone right here," King says

