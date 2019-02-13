Huntsville Innovators to discuss what’s coming, what’s wanted in 2019

Posted 11:58 am, February 13, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a new year and the people who are invested in Huntsville’s growth are looking forward to what changes will come to the Rocket City.

WHNT and Downtown Huntsville Inc. are partnering up once again to hold a discussion about what innovations are coming to Huntsville in 2019, and what some of Huntsville’s most successful innovators would like to see happen.

The discussion happens at Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. You can watch it live on WHNT’s Facebook page.

You can watch our previous panel discussions here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.