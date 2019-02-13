High school basketball sub-regional games underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school basketball teams from all over the state are working towards the state championship, including several from the Tennessee Valley.

The Lee High School Generals beat Albertville, 48-44, Tuesday night in the sub-regional round. Generals' star, Kobe Brown, was feeling under the weather on game day, but he says he had to get the job done for his team.

"I didn't want to go home, I know I was tired, I didn't have a lot of energy, I just knew i had to dig down deep and get the job done," said Kobe Brown, senior combo guard.

"Like I said he's struggling with this flu symptom thing and I wanted him to use his players more tonight and he made a lot of passes that we couldn't capitalize on and we couldn't finish and we struggled for a while but you know but the fourth quarter, I was just trying to get him to the fourth quarter so he would have enough energy to finish the game," said Greg Brown, Lee's head basketball coach and Kobe's father.

In a class 3A sub-regional, Westminster Christian hosts Phil Campbell and Westminster gets the win, 70-28.

Here are some other local scores from the sub-regional round across the Tennessee Valley:

CLASS 1A BOYS

Northwest Region

Pickens County 85, Meek 60

Decatur Heritage 63, South Lamar 44

Covenant Christian 68, Belgreen 66

Mars Hill Bible 100, Hackleburg 51

Northeast Region

Winterboro 79, Jacksonville Christian 56

Spring Garden 76, Talladega County Central 50

Skyline 63, Whitesburg Christian 36

Lindsay Lane Academy 79, Woodville 70

CLASS 2A BOYS

Northwest Region

Vincent 79, Southeastern 45

Sumiton Christian 55, Cold Springs 49

Red Bay 55, Sheffield 52

Tanner 77, Sulligent 54

Northeast Region

LaFayette 59, Westbrook Christian 49

Sacred Heart Catholic 70, Ranburne 50

North Sand Mountain 88, Collinsville 73

Fyffe 49, Asbury 47

CLASS 3A BOYS

Northwest Region

New Hope 47, Winfield 39

Holly Pond 87, Lamar County 84

Lauderdale County 85, East Lawrence 64

Westminster Christian 70, Phil Campbell 28

Northeast Region

Hanceville 67, Midfield 62

Fultondale 74, J.B. Pennington 43

Piedmont 59, Sylvania 56

Plainview 93, Saks 45

CLASS 4A BOYS

Northwest Region

St. John Paul II Catholic 53, Haleyville 51

Curry (19-9) 67, Danville 60

Brooks (26-3) 63, Central-Florence 53

West Limestone (17-13) 62, Deshler 60

Northeast Region

Anniston 62, Cherokee County 24

Talladega 63, Jacksonville 60

Oneonta 60, Randolph 33

DAR 64, Good Hope 62

CLASS 5A BOYS

Northwest Region

Wenonah 69, Mortimer Jordan 34

Fairfield 57, Jasper 39

Madison Academy 70, Russellville 66

East Limestone 50, Hamilton 31

Northeast Region

Center Point 63, Alexandria 46

Etowah 58, Springville 57

Scottsboro 64, Crossville 54

Arab 73, Boaz 50

CLASS 6A BOYS

Northwest Region

Bessemer City 86, Carver-Birmingham 77

McAdory 66, Gardendale 55

Columbia 56, Hartselle 53

Muscle Shoals 67, Decatur 49

Northeast Region

Huffman 68, Clay-Chalkville 63

Pinson Valley 61, Homewood 50

Oxford 76, Buckhorn 63

Lee-Huntsville 48, Albertville 44

CLASS 7A BOYS

Northwest Region

James Clemens (18-12) at Mountain Brook

Vestavia Hills at Florence (29-3)

Northeast Region

Sparkman (21-9) at Hoover (22-8)

Thompson (20-10) at Huntsville (14-17)