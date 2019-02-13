High school basketball sub-regional games underway

High school basketball teams from all over the state are working towards the state championship, including several from the Tennessee Valley.
The Lee High School Generals beat Albertville, 48-44, Tuesday night in the sub-regional round. Generals' star, Kobe Brown, was feeling under the weather on game day, but he says he had to get the job done for his team.
"I didn't want to go home, I know I was tired, I didn't have a lot of energy, I just knew i had to dig down deep and get the job done," said Kobe Brown, senior combo guard.
"Like I said he's struggling with this flu symptom thing and I wanted him to use his players more tonight and he made a lot of passes that we couldn't capitalize on and we couldn't finish and we struggled for a while but you know but the fourth quarter, I was just trying to get him to the fourth quarter so he would have enough energy to finish the game," said Greg Brown, Lee's head basketball coach and Kobe's father.
In a class 3A sub-regional, Westminster Christian hosts Phil Campbell and Westminster gets the win, 70-28.
Here are some other local scores from the sub-regional round across the Tennessee Valley:
CLASS 1A BOYS
Northwest Region
Pickens County 85, Meek 60
Decatur Heritage 63, South Lamar 44
Covenant Christian 68, Belgreen 66
Mars Hill Bible 100, Hackleburg 51
Northeast Region
Winterboro 79, Jacksonville Christian 56
Spring Garden 76, Talladega County Central 50
Skyline 63, Whitesburg Christian 36
Lindsay Lane Academy 79, Woodville 70
CLASS 2A BOYS
Northwest Region
Vincent 79, Southeastern 45
Sumiton Christian 55, Cold Springs 49
Red Bay 55, Sheffield 52
Tanner 77, Sulligent 54
Northeast Region
LaFayette 59, Westbrook Christian 49
Sacred Heart Catholic 70, Ranburne 50
North Sand Mountain 88, Collinsville 73
Fyffe 49, Asbury 47
CLASS 3A BOYS
Northwest Region
New Hope 47, Winfield 39
Holly Pond 87, Lamar County 84
Lauderdale County 85, East Lawrence 64
Westminster Christian 70, Phil Campbell 28
Northeast Region
Hanceville 67, Midfield 62
Fultondale 74, J.B. Pennington 43
Piedmont 59, Sylvania 56
Plainview 93, Saks 45
CLASS 4A BOYS
Northwest Region
St. John Paul II Catholic 53, Haleyville 51
Curry (19-9) 67, Danville 60
Brooks (26-3) 63, Central-Florence 53
West Limestone (17-13) 62, Deshler 60
Northeast Region
Anniston 62, Cherokee County 24
Talladega 63, Jacksonville 60
Oneonta 60, Randolph 33
DAR 64, Good Hope 62
CLASS 5A BOYS
Northwest Region
Wenonah 69, Mortimer Jordan 34
Fairfield 57, Jasper 39
Madison Academy 70, Russellville 66
East Limestone 50, Hamilton 31
Northeast Region
Center Point 63, Alexandria 46
Etowah 58, Springville 57
Scottsboro 64, Crossville 54
Arab 73, Boaz 50
CLASS 6A BOYS
Northwest Region
Bessemer City 86, Carver-Birmingham 77
McAdory 66, Gardendale 55
Columbia 56, Hartselle 53
Muscle Shoals 67, Decatur 49
Northeast Region
Huffman 68, Clay-Chalkville 63
Pinson Valley 61, Homewood 50
Oxford 76, Buckhorn 63
Lee-Huntsville 48, Albertville 44
CLASS 7A BOYS
Northwest Region
James Clemens (18-12) at Mountain Brook
Vestavia Hills at Florence (29-3)
Northeast Region
Sparkman (21-9) at Hoover (22-8)
Thompson (20-10) at Huntsville (14-17)