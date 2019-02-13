Goodyear to lay off workers this year at Alabama plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A Goodyear official says the tire company is planning layoffs at an Alabama plant.

News outlets quote a Goodyear communications manager as saying that the layoffs will happen at the company’s plant in Gadsden. Barbara Hatala said in a statement Tuesday that employees will be laid off in the second quarter of this year as the factory reduces tire production.

She says Goodyear doesn’t know yet which jobs or how many people will be laid off.

Local 12 of the United Steelworkers represents the plant’s employees. A representative for the union declined to comment while it gathers information.

According to the Gadsden Industrial Development Authority’s website, Goodyear employs 1,698 people, making it Etowah County’s largest employer.

Gadsden is the county’s seat and roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.