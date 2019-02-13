February is Heart Health Month. Learn how you can help keep your ticker ticking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - While every day is the right day to improve your health, February brings a special opportunity. It's Heart Health Month.

According to the CDC, half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease - high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Heart disease is not only the most common form of cardiovascular disease, it's also the single leading cause of death in Alabama.

Here are some steps that can reduce your risk, as provided by the American Heart Association: