CPSC releases mobile app for product recalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) launched a new CPSC Recall App to make recall information currently on the website more accessible to consumers. The app is used to quickly search and find specific product recalls.

“At CPSC we are looking for ways to improve how consumers can access information about recalls,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. “I encourage consumers to download CPSC’s Recall App today, and let us know how we can make it better.”

CPSC’s Recall App was developed internally, using Progressive Web App technology with CPSC’s Recalls Data API . The new CPSC Recall App beta is available for download free on CPSC.gov .