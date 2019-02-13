Bessie K. Russell Library seeks donations so they can move locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala, - A years-long library fundraising effort is making another push for donations.

The Bessie K. Russell branch library in north Huntsville has served nearly 14-thousand households for more than 40 years.

In 2016, library leaders announced plans to move to a bigger facility. But three years later, they still need more money.

Right now the building looks more like a trailer home than a library, but the Russell Branch library hopes that will change soon. They just need donations.

Branch manager Adrienne Bone said people who want to donate can "make a pledge or they can make a five dollar donation. Every bit helps."

The new space that the library hopes to be in soon is 16,000 square feet. That's almost 10 times the size of the old building.

Bone said "We have absorbed the old police and fire academy and they're adding an addition to the front and also renovating the whole building itself.'

The move gives them room to expand the amenities offered to people who live nearby. "Our library offers computers for public access, we also offer WIFI," Ssaid Bone.

The library also has printers people can use for just a few cents. The resources that this library offers help low-income families and more space means more opportunity.

The total cost of the new library is $4.5 million, but you can't put a price on access to knowledge.