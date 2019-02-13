× Authorities make second arrest in Phil Campbell murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Franklin County confirm a second arrest in the murder of a Phil Campbell man last week.

Thomas Martin,23, was arrested last night at his home in the town of Leighton. Investigators say information came to light while tracking down leads which placed Martin at the scene of Jason Poore’s death.

Poore’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Barnett,21, was taken into custody and charged with murder shortly after Poore,38, was found deceased.

The murder happened at Poore’s Phil Campbell home on County Road 81. Investigators are still waiting on an autopsy to be returned which will determine exactly how Jason Poore died.

Martin and Barnett are both being held without bond at this time.