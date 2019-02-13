Auburn falls to Ole Miss, 60-55

(Photo: Auburn Basketball, Twitter)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 20 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds left to seal Mississippi’s 60-55 win over Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (17-7, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) completed a season sweep of the onetime No. 7-ranked Tigers (16-8, 5-6), who produced their two lowest scoring totals in the meetings.

Ole Miss fought off Auburn’s efforts to catch up in the final minutes. The Rebels held the league’s top 3-point shooting team to just 5 of 20 from long range.

Devontae Shuler had 17 points for the Rebels, who produced an Auburn-like 13 3-pointers. Shuler and Tyree both made four 3s. It was Tyree’s sixth straight 20-point game.

Chuma Okeke led an otherwise cold-shooting Auburn with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He made eight shots on 11 attempts while the rest of the team was 8 of 38.

Jared Harper had 10 points on 1-of-8 shooting and committed six turnovers. Bryce Brown made just 2 of 12 shots for eight points.

The Rebels won the first meeting 82-67 over then-No. 11 Auburn on Jan. 9.

Ole Miss had two missed free throws, a traveling call and a shot clock violation in the final 2:09 but Auburn couldn’t capitalize.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Won its third straight game with another strong defensive performance. Has allowed 64 (against Georgia) and 55 points in its past two outings.

Auburn: Could never get its two biggest stars, Harper and Brown, going. The Tigers have dropped two straight.

SLOW START

The teams were a combined 5-of-28 shooting over the first 9-1/2 minutes and Auburn didn’t score until nearly five minutes into the game. The Tigers missed their first five attempts before Horace Spencer’s short jumper at the 15:07 mark.

UP NEXT

Mississippi hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Auburn visits Vanderbilt on Saturday.

