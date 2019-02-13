Agents seize over half a million dollars worth of drugs, money & guns in Huntsville-area bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — During a news conference Wednesday, Huntsville police announced the department’s STAC Team seized over $600 thousand dollars worth of drugs in a recent bust.

Drug task force agents arrested Edward Cox, 49, and Brenda Franklin, 46, in their Madison home. They were each charged with three counts of drug trafficking.

During a search of the property, authorities seized 12 pounds of meth, six ounces of cocaine, 192 grams of oxycodone, an AR-15 assault rifle, two semi-automatic handguns and nearly $16 thousand in cash.

Police said they spent about two months on the investigation and they believe most of the drugs came from Mexico.

“What the trend has been lately is sending it across the border in liquid form, explained Sgt. Tony Mcelyea with the Huntsville Police Department. “They’re able to disguise that in gas tanks and things of that nature and then converting it into solid form once it gets into the United States.”

Both Cox and Franklin are in the Madison County Jail. Each is being held on a three million dollar bond.

You can watch the entire news conference below.