“Pour Your Heart Out” this Valentine’s Day at the USSRC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center invites the community to the 5th annual “Pour Your Heart Out” celebration on Thursday, February 14th.

The celebration starts at 6:00 p.m. with an evening of food, drink and live music in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration and ends at 10:00 p.m. There will be a cash bar at the event and dressy casual attire is suggested.

Tickets:

Couple tickets: $90

Individual ticket: $45 (Museum members receive $5 off. For museum member tickets, please call 256-721-7155.)

Price includes:

Live music by The Entice Band.

One sand resin mold for each guest to create a personal cast-iron tile. Additional molds for carving available for $12.50 at the door.

Heavy hors-d’oeuvres

Cash bars

Partners from Sloss Furnaces of Birmingham will be there to help you create your own Valentine keepsake. Guests are able to carve their own designs into a 4-inch-square or heart-shaped sand and resin mold and the Sloss metal sculptors fill these molds with molten scrap iron from a 75-pound coke-fired furnace. Once cooled, the tiles are an upcycled work of art.

NEW THIS YEAR!

The Entice Band – One of the most requested party bands in the south with music from the 60s, 70s and today.

Paper Petals HSV – Paper florist, Thao Hoang combines her love of art and flowers by creating beautiful paper flowers made from crepe paper from places like Germany and Italy. She will be on hand to share her love of flower making and to offer a variety of flowers for sale for your sweetheart.

Pour Your Heart Out will go on rain or shine.