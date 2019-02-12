× Man held on $400K bond for multiple charges including kidnapping and rape

DECATUR, Ala. – A man is facing several charges in Decatur after a woman reported an assault on Tuesday.

Decatur Police responded to Hardee’s on 6th Avenue where a woman had called 911 after she said she was assaulted at another location.

Police said the woman had multiple cuts on her head and she was immediately taken to the hospital.

Authorities said their preliminary investigation identified Rodney Brown as the person who assaulted the victim. Police arrested Brown a short time later as he was walking down Hwy 31.

Police charged Brown with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree rape.

Brown is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a total bond of $400,000.