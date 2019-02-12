Man charged with exposing himself at Athens stop light

ATHENS, Ala. – A Muscle Shoals man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he exposed himself at a red light last week.

Robert Gene Hill, 30, was stopped at a red light on Highway 72 on I-65 Feb. 6 and exposed his genitals to another driver at the intersection, Athens police said.

The woman got the vehicle’s tag number and called police with a description.

Hill was charged with one count of indecent exposure and has been released on bond, police said.

