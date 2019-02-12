Lawyer: Rapper 21 Savage granted immigration bond

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: 21 Savage performs onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL)

ATLANTA (AP) A lawyer for Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage says he’s been granted bond for release from federal immigration custody.

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck said the bond was granted too late Tuesday for Abraham-Joseph to be released right away. He said he anticipates the rapper, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, will be released Wednesday.

Abraham-Joseph was arrested early Feb. 3.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the British citizen had overstayed his visa and has a felony conviction.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers said they’ve been speaking with ICE since his arrest to clarify his legal standing and his eligibility for bond.

They have previously said the 26-year-old rapper was brought to the U.S. when he was 7 and his legal status expired in 2006 through no fault of his own.

