Escaped work release inmate re-captured in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate who escaped from work-release on Monday has been recaptured after he walked off from his job site on Monday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Joseph Davis is back in custody Tuesday night. Wednesday, they told us they tracked him to a home in the Piney Chapel community.

Davis now faces charges of escape. His has a bond set at $25,000, but isn’t eligible to be released on bond because of the sentence he was serving. The charge of escape is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Limestone County authorities tell us Davis was in the final year of serving his sentence at the time of his escape.

Earlier Tuesday, investigators arrested a woman accused of helping facilitate Davis’ escape from work release.

