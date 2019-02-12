Homeless population increases in North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- On Tuesday, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) released its findings after conducting their annual 'Point in Time' count. The count determines how many people are staying in emergency shelters or on the streets. The coalition found there was an increase in the number of homeless people this year, but according to organizers, it wasn't a surprise.

This year, NACH counted 458 people residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing and on the street in Madison, Morgan and Limestone County. It is 34 more than in 2018. Because of cold temperatures during the count, the coalition believes more people were at warming shelters. NACH attributes some of the increase to Huntsville's booming economy.

"We're seeing more individuals that are coming in from other areas, explained Lineise Arnold, executive director of NACH. "I noticed there are a lot of people between the age of 25 and 35 so that area of clients that need assistance that seems to be increasing also."

The count also found that the number of homeless children increased by 19. A total of 40 veterans were also counted, an increase of six.

Click here for more information on NACH's 2019 'Point in Time' count.