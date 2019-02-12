Gov. Ivey unveils proposal to build new prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Saying Alabama needs a solution to its ongoing prison crisis, Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking bids to build three large new prisons.

Ivey made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference. Ivey said Alabama has a “major problem” with prison conditions and overcrowding, and must have a solution.

She said the prison system is seeking proposals from contractors. Ivey said the administration will then decide how to proceed. Options include borrowing money to build them or leasing them from private companies.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said two prisons would house about 3,000 male inmates each and another would be a specialty facility for inmates with medical and mental health needs.

The administration estimated construction would cost about $900 million, but Dunn said they think consolidation savings would cover the cost.