× Fundraising campaign for Saturn V replica restoration launches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is asking for the public’s help in restoring the Saturn V vertical replica outside the Davidson Center for Space Exploration. A $1.3 million project has already started to have the Saturn V ready for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in July. The Rocket Center is launching a “#ReviveTheSaturnV” campaign to raise $250,000 toward that goal.

The Saturn V replica was built in 1999 for the 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar mission. After two decades the replica’s finish needs to be cleaned, primed and repainted.

To take part in this online campaign, visit rocketcenter.com/revive. Please also share the fundraising efforts and add your comments on the RocketCenterUSAplatforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.