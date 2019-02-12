Free family nutrition classes start this week in Huntsville and Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Healthy Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital are offering six free “Good Nutrition for Busy Families” classes, starting on February 12th.

The goal of “Good Nutrition for Busy Families” is to teach families tips and tricks for meal prep, snacks and on the run food choices. These hour-long classes are taught by Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Registered Dietician Nutritionists Anna Key and Juliana Wright.

“We started partnering with Healthy Huntsville on free nutrition classes this time last year and have tackled different topics such as “Good Nutrient for Busy People” and “ Good Nutrition Over the Holidays,” says Kevin Ready, Program Manager at the Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall. “These classes have been well attended and the community really seems to enjoy the information they receive from Anna and Juliana!”

Good Nutrition for Busy Families Locations & Times:

Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall 1963 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801

Tuesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Wellness Center Madison Hospital 8391 US-72, Madison, AL 35758

Wednesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Wellness Center Jones Valley 1345 4 Mile Post Road SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Household caregivers are encouraged to attend one of the sessions. Children 12+ years and older are welcome.