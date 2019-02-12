× Former Madison County school resource officer pleads guilty to sodomy

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former Madison County school resource officer is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student.

Jerome Heard, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 7, according to online court records.

Heard was indicted in January 2016 on charges of sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student. Authorities said the crime was committed while he was a school resource officer at Sparkman High School during the 2012-2013 school year.

Heard was arrested in Knoxville, Tenn., in December 2016 on a fugitive from justice charge. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also charged him at that time with first- and second-degree rape, sodomy and incest.

Court records show after his guilty plea, prosecutors opted not to pursue prosecution on his other charges. He was released from jail after the plea, records show.

It wasn’t clear when Heard might be back in court for sentencing.