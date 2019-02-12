× Desegregation committee holding meetings to update public on consent order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Desegregation Committee has scheduled meetings through April to brief the public on the district’s compliance with a federal consent order.

The public also will be able to ask questions and give feedback to the committee, which is made up of students and parents who are responsible for monitoring the school district’s implementation of the desegregation consent order.

Columbia High School’s feeder meeting took place Feb. 5. The remaining meeting dates and locations are listed below. Each meeting takes place from 6:30-8 p.m.