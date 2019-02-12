Dallas-based chicken restaurant coming to Huntsville this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Dallas-based chicken and custard restaurant will open its first location outside Dallas in the Rocket City later this year.

Super Chix, coming to the Times Plaza development, bills itself as “a premium, fast-casual dining experience.”

Since it began in 2014, the restaurant has expanded to five locations in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metro area, serving an entirely made-to-order menu with toppings free from MSG and GMOs, as well as house-made sauces.

Besides its chicken, the restaurant also has another specialty – frozen custard. Vanilla and chocolate are served every day, with a third special flavor that varies daily. Some future flavors coming to Huntsville include cookies and cream, Reese’s peanut butter cup, Butterfinger, English coffee toffee, chocolate chip cookie dough, and black raspberry cheesecake.

Super Chix founder and CEO Nick Ouimet is excited to bring the restaurant to Huntsville.

In a news release, he said, “We love the Huntsville location and know that Super Chix® will be a great addition to the market!”

Developer Crunkleton Commerical Real Estate added the location couldn’t be better.

“Times Plaza is the perfect location for the new-to-market Super Chix thanks to its easy accessibility and prominent visibility from the parkway,” explained Agent Anusha Davis in a news release.

The restaurant will open in summer of 2019.