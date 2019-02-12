Black-owned businesses put on the map by smartphone app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Black-owned businesses in Huntsville don't always have a budget for big billboard advertisement, but they do fill a local need.

"In this period where people are really struggling economically, black businesses offer the community opportunities to have greater employment of people in the community who may not otherwise be attractive to other businesses," said business manager Aisha Fields. "We offer the culture and unique perspective of the black community and I think that`s a value to everybody."

Many black businesses depend on word of mouth to draw customers.

"Black businesses often times get started with less capital, we have less ability to market like other businesses may," explained Fields.

There's an app to help put black-owned businesses on the map --- literally.

Say in your free time you wanted to patronize a black-owned business. Well, the Black Wall Street app gives you access to a couple of those nearby options in the palm of your hand.

It lists business addresses and can get you exactly where you need to go.

There's a stigma that black businesses only cater to black customers, but Fields says that isn't the case. "We believe that everyone can appreciate shopping at a place where they know their dollars are going to go to programs that they can believe in and they can put their resources where their heart is."

This small, black-owned business is using its platform to make an impact not only in Huntsville, but internationally.