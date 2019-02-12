Athens woman accused of helping boyfriend escape work release

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County investigators arrested a woman they say helped facilitate her boyfriend’s escape from work release.

Sandi Slaton, 33, of Athens is charged with Facilitating Escape and Promoting Prison Contraband.

Investigators interviewed Slaton as a person of interest in Joseph Lee Davis’ escape. Davis walked off his work release detail at CPI on Monday. Officials say Slanton confessed to providing Davis with a cell phone at his work site as well as bringing him money and alcohol on occasion. Davis used the phone to communicate with Slaton and others to assist him with transportation during his escape, according to authorities.

The search for Davis continues. Slaton is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $30,000 bond.