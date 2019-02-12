Arrest made in case of woman found dead in suitcase

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — An arrest has been made been made in the slaying of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a wooded area in Connecticut, police said Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of using an ATM card belonging to Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, New York, and is also believed to have been involved in her death, police in Greenwich said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested in New York by New Rochelle police detectives.

“We are confident that the pursuit of justice for Valerie will be successful and we continue to work with the family to provide closure to this tragedy,” Greenwich police Capt. Robert Berry said in a written statement.

Reyes was reported missing on Jan. 30 when she did not show up for work at a bookstore. Officials said her hands and feet were bound when her body was found by highway workers. Autopsy results from the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still pending.

Police say they have examined hundreds of hours of surveillance footage in the case and interviewed several potential witnesses.

Reyes had worked at a Barnes & Noble store in Eastchester, New York, since it opened 2 ½ years ago, according to the bookstore chain.